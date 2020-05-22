Sunday, May 17, 2020 Mr. Irvin Myers, 82, of 4221 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, Virginia, departed this life Sunday, May 17, 2020, in SOVAH Hospital in Danville. He was born February 15, 1938, in Pittsylvania County. He was the son of the late Oscar and Bertha Myers. He survived by two sisters, Lillian Myers and Nannie Kirby, both of Chatham.; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Due to the constraints of the public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak the family will have a grave side service for Mr. Myers on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Hurt, Va., at 1 p.m. by the Rev. Nathaniel Jones and Elder C. Luck. A viewing will be on Thursday 4 until 7 p.m. from the chapel of Howerton Funeral Home with a maximum of 10 people at a time. Howerton Funeral Home is assisting the Myers Family.
