Drake Michael Myers, of Danville, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at the age of 69. He was born on February 6, 1951, to the late Betsy Ann Covington Myers and the late Ted Myers in Martinsville, Virginia. Drake owned Waterloo Music for 21 years and worked for Goodyear Tire & Rubber. He is survived by his son, Brittany Reece; and his aunts, Benton Kay Thompson and Betty Ross Myers. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his girlfriend of over 30 years, Barbara Rawlins. A memorial service will take place at Norris Funeral Services Mt Hermon Chapel on March 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Justin Stowe providing the eulogy. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 1 until 2 p.m. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Myers family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
