Mr. Clifton Travis Myers, age 82, of Danville, Va. passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at his residence. Mr. Myers was born on January 2, 1937, in Pittsylvania County, Va., to the late Clifton Myers and Carrie Crews Myers. He worked at Star Paper Tubing as a machine operator until retirement and was a member of State Line Baptist Church for 41 years. Mr. Myers is survived by his loving wife, Shirley (Wilkerson) Myers of the home; his children, Debra Myers and Denise Myers; also, his sister, Hazel Wilkerson. In addition to his parents, Mr. Myers was predeceased by his siblings, Ryland Myers, Woody Myers, Phyllis Ludwick, Mazzie Bowman and Reva Talbott. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 2 p.m. at State Line Baptist Church with Pastor Bob Thurman officiating. Visitation will be held Friday evening, December 20, 2019, at 6 until 8 p.m. at the church. Interment will follow in Danville Memorial Gardens. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Myers family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.
