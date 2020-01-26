Christian G. Murray, 58, of Dry Fork, Va., passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020. He was born to the late Beverly Hile Murray and the late Alan Douglas Murray on April 8, 1961. He was married to his loving wife, Bonnie Trexler Murray, who survives, of the home. Mr. Murray loved hunting, supported the 2nd Amendment, the NRA, enjoyed politics, and was a supporter of Trump 2020. He was employed by Lawrence Trucking, Roanoke, Va. Mr. Murray, in addition to his wife, is survived by a daughter, Rachelle Whynott Poskus (Jon) of Hudson, N.H.; a sister, Heather Murray Powers of Winchester, Va; a stepson, Blake Trexler; a stepdaughter, Mary Trexler; and his precious furbabies, Lilly, Gretchen, J.B., Chewie, and Jake. The family will hold a memorial service on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Norris Funeral Service, Mt. Hermon Chapel, Danville, Va., officiated by the Rev. J.B. Baldridge. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Murray family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
Murray, Christian G.
