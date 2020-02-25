Nelson Ferguson Motley Sr., 93, of Virginia passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, at Sentara Regional Hospital. He was born in Danville, Virginia on May 13, 1926, to Adrian Jackson Motley Sr. and Jessie Ferguson Motley. Nelson moved to Halifax County to work for Westinghouse in 1969 and built his bachelor pad/hunting and fishing spot on the Hyco River. Little did he know that his would soon become home to a family of four. He was married to Elaine Hupp in 1971 and welcomed two children into this home, Allyn Beth and Nelson Jr. He was a wonderful and loving husband and father and an excellent example to his family and others of how to live one's life. He was a volunteer fireman with Midway Volunteer Fire Department, where he also served as treasurer for 22 years. He was a member of the Aaron's Creek Ruritan Club and was honored with the Tom Downing Award. In addition to community service, he was a faithful and active member of First Baptist Church of South Boston. He was the resident chef for the many years of the Wednesday night fellowship meals, choir member, and a deacon. He will be greatly missed by family, friends, and community. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his three siblings, sisters, Ruth Elizabeth Motley, Nancy Motley Terry and her husband, Wesley; and his brother, A. J. Motley and his wife, Josephine. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews; and in addition two grandnieces and one grandnephew whom he loved as grandchildren. Services for Nelson will be on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Main St. South Boston with Garrett Bowman and Susan Davis officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. The family will receive friends at other times at 1010 Third St. South Boston, Va. For memorials please consider Midway Volunteer Fire Department 11009 Bill Tuck Highway, Virginia, Va. or First Baptist Church, North Main Street of South Boston, Virginia Online condolences may be directed to www.powellfuneralinc.com Arrangements are by Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1603 Wilborn Ave., VA 24592.
