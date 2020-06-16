Motley, Irene Nash

Irene Nash Motley, 88, of Lynchburg, died on Saturday, June 13, 2020. She was the devoted wife of Carroll H. Motley for 70 years. Irene was born in Campbell County on November 4, 1931, a daughter of the late Roy T. Nash and Edith Bass Nash. Irene and her husband owned and operated their own Insurance business together and was a dedicated member of Thomas Road Baptist Church. She enjoyed traveling, and especially Myrtle Beach. She was a loving wife and mother, and cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two daughters, Vickie BeCraft (Kirk) and Cheryl Wilder (Kenny), all of Lynchburg; six grandchildren, Heather Searcey (Brandon), Hollie Palmisano (Anthony), Hanna Arthur (Joey), Jason, Drew, and Brad Wilder; six great-grandchildren, Ella and Gavin Searcey, Maddox and Brooklyn Palmisano, Cameron and Kenley Arthur. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Donald R. Nash. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg. In honor of Irene's wishes, a private graveside will be held at Fort Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Thomas Road Baptist Church. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family.
