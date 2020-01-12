GRETNA, Va. Fran Mattox Moran, age 85, of Gretna, died Friday, January 10, 2020, at Gretna Health and Rehab Center. Born November 25, 1934 in the Glade Hill community of Franklin County, she was a daughter of the late Henry Bryant Mattox and Ora Allman Mattox. She was predeceased by her husband, Carl Moran; a grandson, Bryant Moran; a daughter-in-law, Laurie Shelton Moran; two brothers, Calvin B. Mattox and Cabell A. Mattox; and three sisters, Pauline M. Randall, Opal M. Beverly and Mary Jane M. Perdue. Mrs. Moran and her husband, Carl purchased Colbert-Moran Funeral Home in 1965, and since that time she has been affiliated with the firm. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Gretna for over fifty years where she served as a former Deacon, choir member, pianist, organist, Circle Five member, member of the Friendship Sunday School Class and member of the WMU. Mrs. Moran was an active member of the community. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star #118, a Charter member of the Gretna Junction Lions Club, and enjoyed participating in the Gretna Clowns. Mrs. Moran was the Gretna Citizen of the Year in 2013. She loved music, and enjoyed playing the organ and piano. She also loved to play bridge and spend time with her family. She is survived by two sons, Kenny Moran and wife, Denise of Gretna, and Bruce Moran of Gretna; one daughter, Susan Moran George and husband, Jeff of Penhook; her twin sister, Nan M. Perdue of Forest; seven grandchildren, Yancy Moran of Gretna, Joshua Price of Charlotte, N.C., Blake Price and wife, Kendall of Midlothian, McKenzie M. Wilby and husband, Taylor of Texas, Austin Moran and friend, Malayna Creasy of Gretna, Jeffrey Bond and wife, Megan of Danville, and Willie Calohan and wife, Kristen of Central Valley, N.Y.; and three great-grandchildren, Will Calohan, Alex Bond, and Evie Bond. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m., Monday, January 13, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Gretna by the Rev. Bob Ballance and the Rev. R. G. Rowland. A private entombment will follow in Gretna Burial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Colbert-Moran Funeral Home and other times will be at the residence. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the First Baptist Church of Gretna Music Fund, P.O. Box 339, Gretna, VA 24557. Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.
Moran, Fran Mattox
Service information
Jan 12
Visitation
Sunday, January 12, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home Inc
307 N Main St
Gretna, VA 24557
Jan 13
Church Service
Monday, January 13, 2020
11:00AM
First Baptist Church of Gretna
502 South Main Street
Gretna, VA 24557
