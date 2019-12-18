Paul Howard Moore Sr. Paul Howard Moore, Sr., 81, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at his residence. He was born March 20, 1938 in Elliston, Va. to the late William Moore and Lou Ellen Moore. Mr. Moore served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He spent 55 years driving semi-trucks and was proud of his safe driving record, he also enjoyed NASCAR racing. Mr. Moore was a devout Christian, having accepted Jesus Christ as savor at the age of 30 and found great reward in sharing the gospel with others. He is survived by his son, Paul Moore Jr.; daughter, Julie Bray; sister, Katherine Griffin; grandchildren, Jeff Reich, Jessica Morrison, Chelsie Smith, Kayla Moore, Haley Moore, Payton Moore, and Priscilla Calloway; and seven great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Harris Moore. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Norris Funeral Services, Inc., 511 Church Ave., Danville, Va. with the Rev. Roy Young and the Rev. Rodney Dalton officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Danville Memorial Gardens. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville is serving the Moore family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
