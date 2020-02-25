Elizabeth "Liz" Anne Mills, 72, of 1488 Orphanage Rd., Danville, Va., died on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Sovah Health after being in declining health for the past several years. Mrs. Mills was born in Danville, Va., on February 10, 1948, daughter of the late James Vaden McDowell and the late Ada Elizabeth Martin McDowell Bledsoe. She spent all of her life in the Caswell County, N.C. and Danville, Va. areas, where she was a waitress at Western Sizzlin until her retirement. She was a member of Community Baptist Church in Danville. Mrs. Mills married Ronald L. Mills who survives of the residence. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Barry Wayne Shelton of Danville, Va., brother, Gary David McDowell and wife, Phyllis, of Milton, N.C.; sister-in-law, Shirley McDowell of Milton, N.C.; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, Marvin McDowell, Curtis McDowell, James "Jimmy" McDowell, Grady Gibson and Randolph Gibson; and sisters, Doris Smith and Virginia Jordan. A graveside service will be conducted on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Floral Hills Memory Gardens with the Rev. Doug Barber officiating. Interment will follow in the cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. at Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Mills family. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.
Feb 27
Visitation
Thursday, February 27, 2020
12:30PM-1:45PM
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel
5858 Riverside Drive
Danville, VA 24541
Feb 27
Graveside
Thursday, February 27, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Floral Hills Memory Gardens
1665 S Boston Rd
Danville, VA 24540
