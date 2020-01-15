Arnett Lee Mills, 78, of Danville, went to meet Jesus on Thursday, January 9, 2020 after a strong fight against cancer. On June 22, 1941, he was born in Whitmell, Va. to James Radford and Ruby (Adkins) Mills. He was a very good man who touched the hearts of many with his talents, his personality and his amazing testimony. He retired as a school bus driver from Twin Springs Elementary School at the age of 74. He is survived by his son, Arnett Randall "Randy" Mills (Joy); a daughter, Jennifer Mills; a brother, Shirley Warren Mills; a grandson; great-granddaughter; a niece and a nephew. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 1 p.m. from Townes Memorial Chapel with his close friend Charles Adkins officiating. The family will have a visitation on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Townes Funeral Home and at other times will be at the residence, 221 Sunset Drive in Dry Fork. The family will also hold a memorial service, celebrating his life in June. Townes Funeral Home and Crematory, 215 West Main Street is serving the Mills family. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.townesfuneralhome.com.
...PATCHY DENSE FOG OVERNIGHT... EXPECT AREAS OF FOG OVERNIGHT AND PATCHY DENSE FOG. VISIBILITIES WILL BE LESS THAN ONE-HALF MILE IN SOME LOCATIONS, TO NEAR ZERO, IN OTHERS. SLOW DOWN AND BE PREPARED FOR SUDDEN CHANGES IN DRIVING CONDITIONS. USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE BETWEEN OTHER VEHICLES.
