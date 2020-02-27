Mrs. Virginia Irvin Miller, 69, of 224 Courtland Street, Apt. 141, Danville, Virginia, departed this life on Sunday evening, February 23, 2020, at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born December 21, 1950, in Lynchburg, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Dan Irvin and Bertha Mae Graves Irvin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Lee Miller. Prior to her disability, she was employed as a CNA and member of the Riceville Missionary Baptist Church. Those left to cherish her memories are two sons, Rodney Irvin of Brown Summit, North Carolina and Thomas Coleman of Jarrett, Virginia; two step-daughters, Sarah Miller and Andrea Smith, both of Fairfield, California; two sisters, Maggie Austin of Danville, Virginia and Mary Irvin of Chatham, Virginia; five brothers, Daniel Irvin (Charlotte Kaye) and James Irvin (Lynn), both of Columbus, Georgia, Minister Paul Irvin (Catherine) of Gretna, Virginia, Lloyd Irvin of Rustburg, Virginia and Alfonzia Irvin (Shirley) of Danville, Virginia; 11 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A celebration of life for Mrs. Miller will be conducted on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 12 noon at the chapel of Miller Funeral Home with Pastor Walter J. Coles, eulogist. Interment will follow in the Highland Burial Park, Danville, Virginia. A viewing will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m. with the family being present from 5 until 6 p.m. The family is at the residence of her brother and sister-in-law, Alfonzia and Shirley Irvin, 271 Quail Drive, Danville, Virginia. The family wishes to thank the west wing nursing staff at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center for your care towards our loved one. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.
+1
+1
Service information
Feb 28
Visitation
Friday, February 28, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
4:00PM-7:00PM
Miller Funeral Home
668 Zion Road
Gretna, VA 24557
668 Zion Road
Gretna, VA 24557
Guaranteed delivery before Virginia's Visitation begins.
Feb 29
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 29, 2020
12:00PM
12:00PM
Miller Funeral Home
668 Zion Road
Gretna, VA 24557
668 Zion Road
Gretna, VA 24557
Guaranteed delivery before Virginia's Funeral Service begins.
Feb 29
Interment
Saturday, February 29, 2020
12:00AM
12:00AM
Highland Burial Park
3059 North Main Street
Danville, VA 24540
3059 North Main Street
Danville, VA 24540
Guaranteed delivery before Virginia's Interment begins.
Tags
MOST POPULAR
-
N.C. authorities charge Danville woman in death of her 3-month-old son
-
Four suspects arrested in drive-by shooting of Danville apartment last week
-
Danville business owners say $15-an-hour minimum wage would lead to eliminations of jobs
-
With more space for law enforcement equipment, Danville Police Department switching vehicles to SUVs
-
In federal court, former Danville hospital employee pleads guilty to stealing medication
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.