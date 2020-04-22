Patricia "Pat" Miller, 78, of Danville, passed away at her residence on Saturday, April 18, 2020, after a three-and-a-half-year fight against pancreatic cancer. She was born in Queens, New York, on September 10, 1941, to the late Thomas James Roche and the late Helen Doll Roche. Pat was a devoted wife and mother who also volunteered at Sacred Heart Catholic School for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren; meeting new people; and playing bingo. She was predeceased by her husband of forty-seven years, Peter Joseph Miller, as well as two sisters, Doris Miller and Diana Thurman. She is survived by her sisters, Claire Roche and Margaret Mastrangelo; brother, Thomas Roche and wife, Linda; a brother-in-law, Paul Miller; her daughters, Joanne Imperiale (Phil) of Staten Island, N.Y., Jennifer Robinson (John) and Janet Miller, both of Danville; a grandson, John Robinson III; a granddaughter, Brianna Gill; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the following people, Dr. Hope Uronis, Margot O' Neill, PA-C, Dr. Peter Allen, and nurses and schedulers at Duke Cancer Center; Dr. Eileen O'Reilly of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in NYC; friends at VFW Post 647; nurse Jennifer Allen at Commonwealth Hospice; and special neighbor, Bonnie Burke. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or the Danville-Pittsylvania Cancer Association. The family will have a private funeral service with Father Jonathan Goertz officiating. If you wish to pay your respects to Mrs. Miller, you may do so on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 and Wednesday, April 22, 2020, from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Norris Funeral Services, West End Chapel. Anyone wishing to visit with the family is asked to please call ahead of time to plan any visit to the home. A memorial mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 538 Central Blvd., Danville, VA 24541 at a future date. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville is serving the Miller family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
