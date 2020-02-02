Hazel Turner Meadors of Roman Eagle Nursing Home died Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Born September 1, 1927, in Henry County, she was the daughter of the late Jessie Carter Turner and Bertha Pace Turner. She was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Meadors Jr and sons, Ronald C. Meadors and Kenneth T. Meadors. Mrs. Meadors graduated from Brosville High School. She was an active member of Mt. Hermon Baptist Church, where she served in numerous positions throughout various ministries of the church. She is survived by her daughters-in-law, Helen Whitt Meadors and Bonnie Hudgins Meadors. She is also survived by grandchildren, Whitney M. Morrison (Rich), Carter M. Harder (Chris), Zachary Meadors (Mollie) and Hannah Meadors; and her great-granddaughter, Carter Laird Morrison. Mrs. Meadors was the last surviving member of her siblings; she was predeceased by five brothers and three sisters. Per her request, a private family service will be held at Highland Burial Park. The family will receive visitors at the home of Bonnie Meadors, 940 Mt. Hermon Cir., Danville, Va., on Friday, February 7, 2020, from 4 to 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mt. Hermon Fire Department, Mt. Hermon Baptist Church, or charity of your choice. "A mother's heart is a special place where her children will have a home." Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is respectfully serving the Meadors family. Online Condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.
Meadors, Hazel
To plant a tree in memory of Hazel Meadors as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
