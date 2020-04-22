HIGH POINT, N.C. Van Haywood McSwain, 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Living in High Point. Van was born in High Point on January 2, 1927, to the late Fred E. McSwain and Annie Boswell McSwain. In addition to his parents, his daughter, Karen Sue Kane; his sisters, Ann Donaldson and Francis Sheppard; and his brother, Fred W. McSwain preceded Van in death. Van will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 72 years, Barbara Hamlin McSwain; daughters, Barbara McSwain Nordon and her husband, Andrew, of Danville, and Deborah Ann McSwain of Mt. Airy; grandchildren, Heather Rhodamer and husband, Calvin, Holly McSwain Fuquay and husband, Marvin, Jeremy Clark Nordon and wife, Amy, Marshall McSwain and Jason Kane; great-granddaughter, Faith Rhodamer; his sister, Carolyn Carle of Durham, many dear friends in the High Point area, former Church members and members of the High Point Police Dept. will fondly cherish Van's memory. A man of great faith, Van was a lifelong member of Rankin Memorial United Methodist Church . He served as Sunday School Superintendent, Lay Leader, President of the Methodist Men and was always faithful with his attendance, his gifts, his service and his witness. During World War II he served with the 793rd Regiment of the Military Police. His most memorable duty was directing traffic at the Nuremberg Trials. This lead to his decision to pursue a career in law enforcement. When he returned home from World War II he served the city of High Point as a lineman until he was able to join the police department. He achieved the rank of Captain and served during some very unsettled times in High Point's history. He was also chosen in 1964 to attend the FBI Academy for law enforcement and was elected Vice President of his group. After returning to college and obtaining a B.A. in Business, he retired from the police department at age 52 to start a career in Real Estate. He achieved the rank of millionaire seller and was named realtor of the year. He keep his Real Estate license active until he turned 90. Van and Barbara were devoted to each other and for many years enjoyed a nightly Scrabble game. Sometimes he put down random letters and they would actually turn out to be real words! In their later years, when they were able, they spent a lot of time traveling together to many destinations. He continued to serve his community for as long as he could by working with many charitable organizations like clothes closets and food pantries. He particularly enjoyed being with the retired peace officers and was a designated chaplain for that group. The family will provide a time for paying your respects and signing a register book, Thursday, April 23, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. by dropping by Cumby family Funeral Service at 1015 Eastchester Drive in High Point. A memorial service for Van will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Cumby Family Funeral Service with the Reverend Tom Petty officiating. Inurnment will follow at Oakwood Memorial Park in High Point. Each events will be limited to 50 or less people with social distancing observed. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the High Point Police Retiree Association, P.O. Box 6756, High Point, NC 27262. For those unable because of limitation, please share your condolences with the family at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is serving the family.
MOST POPULAR
-
Danville assisted living facility confirms COVID-19 outbreak, says a person who tested positive has died
-
Three more cases of COVID-19 reported in Danville
-
Goodyear blames pandemic for millions of dollars in losses
-
Search continues for second man after boat capsizes in Blairs pond; one body recovered
-
Danville man facing DUI charges of manslaughter, maiming in early-April wreck
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.