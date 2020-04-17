Annette English McQuinn Annette English McQuinn, 87, of Danville, widow of Arthur Arnold McQuinn, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Sovah Health in Danville. Born on June 24, 1932, she was a daughter of the late George Pierce and Nolia Malvella Law English. Annette was a high school graduate of Altavista High School. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Lynchburg College and her Masters Degree from Wright State University. She taught for 26 years in Middletown, OH and retired after several years teaching in Danville. Annette was a member of Fairview United Methodist Church. Annette spent 10 months in Lima and Arequipa Peru teaching the missionaries' kids. She also went to several countries in the Caribbean areas to teach Bible School. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Juanita English Willis, Claudette English and Inez English Wilson; and three brothers, Wendell Blair English, Roland DeLafayette English and Harold Thomas English. A private graveside service will be held at Highland Burial Park with the Reverend Jennifer Coffey officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Backpack Ministry at Fairview United Methodist Church, 1013 Westover Drive, Danville, VA 24541 or to the charity of one's choice. Townes Funeral Home and Crematory, 215 West Main Street is respectfully serving the McQuinn family. Online condolences may be directed to www.townesfuneralhome.com.
