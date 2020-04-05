Linda Gayle Toler McKinney, 73, of 409 Lansbury Dr., Danville, Va., went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Roman Eagle Health and Rehab after a decline in health for the past few years. Mrs. McKinney was born in Pittsylvania County, Va., on May 31, 1946, a daughter of the late Johnny Lester Toler and the late Gladys Matilda Brooks Toler. She spent all of her life in the Danville area where she worked for over thirty-eight years for Dan River, Inc. After retiring from Dan River, Inc., she worked for Roman Eagle Health and Rehab for five years. She was a member of Riverview Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband, James Martin McKinney, of the residence; three bother-in-laws, John McKinney Sr., Raymond Maxey, and Bud Staley; two sister-in-laws, Donna McKinney Hodges, and Betty Lattmore; an aunt, Cindy Vines; and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by three sisters, Patsy Eanes, Shelby Jean Maxey, and Cathy Staley; and three brothers, Ronald Toler, Larry Taylor, and Carroll Toler. The family is aware that there are many people who would like to attend her funeral, however, due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak, there will be a private graveside service conducted at Danville Memorial Gardens. For the time being, the family encourages you to leave your memories and condolences online at www.wrenn-yeatts.com A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family will receive friends at the residence of her brother-in-law, John McKinney, Sr., 623 Lansbury Dr., Danville, Va. The family asks that you call ahead of time to plan your visit. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to God's Pit Crew, 2499 North Main St., Danville, VA, 24540, or to the Danville Life Saving Crew 202 Christopher Ln., Danville, VA, 24541. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the McKinney family.
