Deacon Roy Lenwood McKenzie, 71, of Chatham, Virginia, departed this life on Sunday afternoon, February 16, 2020, at SOVAH Health Danville. Born on May 26, 1948, in Pittsylvania County, he was the son of the late Alonzo McKenzie and Lucille Jefferson McKenzie. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Edward McKenzie. Deacon McKenzie was last employed as a truck driver with Epes Transport and was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving in the Vietnam Conflict. He was a member of the Macedonia Baptist Church, serving as Deacon, member of the senior choir and male chorus. Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Nancy McKenzie of the residence; one son, Eric McKenzie (Dianne) of Chatham, Virginia; one daughter, Rochella Fitzgerald (Barry) of Dry Fork, Virginia; five brothers, Earl McKenzie, Marvin McKenzie (Rochelle), Larry McKenzie (Pam) and Gary McKenzie, all of Chatham, Virginia, and Carol McKenzie (Dawn) of Aldie, Virginia; three sisters, Shirley Wilson (Willie) of Sun City, California, Margaret Smith of Los Angeles, California, and Mildred Graves (Eugene) of Detroit, Michigan; five grandchildren, Peyton Fitzgerald, Olyvia Fitzgerald, Kashanna Miller, Charity Miller and Chantel Miller; his dog companion, Sheba, and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services for Deacon McKenzie will be conducted on Friday, February 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Macedonia Baptist Church with Pastor MacArthur Myers, Sr., eulogist. Interment with military rites by Altavista Memorial Post #36 will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service on Friday. The family is at the residence of his daughter and son-in-law, Rochella and Barry Fitzgerald, 4195 Dry Fork Road, Dry Fork, Virginia. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.
+1
+1
Service information
Feb 21
Visitation
Friday, February 21, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
12:00PM-1:00PM
Mcedonia Baptist Church
2412 Greenpond Road
Chatham, VA 24531
2412 Greenpond Road
Chatham, VA 24531
Guaranteed delivery before Roy's Visitation begins.
Feb 21
Funeral Service
Friday, February 21, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery
2412 Greenpond Road
Chatham, VA 24531
2412 Greenpond Road
Chatham, VA 24531
Guaranteed delivery before Roy's Funeral Service begins.
Feb 21
Interment
Friday, February 21, 2020
12:00AM
12:00AM
Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery
2412 Greenpond Road
Chatham, VA 24531
2412 Greenpond Road
Chatham, VA 24531
Guaranteed delivery before Roy's Interment begins.
Tags
MOST POPULAR
-
Two dead in Danville house fire
-
After months-long visit to China, Danville woman in voluntary quarantine amid coronavirus outbreak
-
Bogus call of someone shot with arrow in Danville turns up stolen firearms, bulletproof vest, ski masks
-
Morgan Olson to hold job fair next month in Danville
-
Two plead guilty in death of Danville infant; documents show both told police they were using and dealing drugs
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.