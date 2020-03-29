James "JT" Timothy McGhee Master Trooper, James "JT" Timothy McGhee, 64, of Victoria, Va., died on Thursday, March 26, 2020. He had been in declining health for several years. Born on October 27, 1955, in Danville, Va., the son of the late the Rev. James M. McGhee and Helen Lamb McGhee. JT was a graduate of Averett College, he served in the United States Marine Corp and retired as Master Trooper for the Virginia State Police in 2019. He is survived by three nephews, Ben Bartell and Eli Bartell both of Danville, Va. and Sam Bartell of Fayettville, N.C.; three nieces, Robin Bartell, Cathy Iraheta and Mollie Worsham all of Danville, Va.; two great-nephews, Miguel Iraheta and Connor Bartell. Per Jt's request services will be private. The family would like to thank DJ and Melissa Penland for all of their love and support to JT. Please consider memorial donations to the Virginia State Police. Association, 6944 Forest Hill Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23225. Online condolences may be made at www.clarkefh.com.
