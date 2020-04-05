Judy Kay McDowell, 72, of Alton, wife of Dillard H. "Mac" McDowell Jr., passed away peacefully on Friday, April 3, 2020, surrounded by her family. Born on March 25, 1948, she was a daughter of the late James Norman and Gladys McGregor Lewis. Judy was proud to be a "Schoolfield Girl". Judy was a loving wife and a wonderful mother and grandmother. She loved being around and spending time with her family. She loved to read and was of the Baptist faith. In addition to her husband, Judy is survived by her children, a son, Christopher Brian McDowell, and wife, Tonya and a daughter, Crystal McDowell-Miller, and husband, Alan; five grandchildren, Andrew and Sydney McDowell and Sofia, Madison and Mackenzie Miller; and special caregivers, Nancy Pulliam and Connie Clay. She was preceded in death by a brother, Harry James Lewis. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caring staff of Sentara Halifax Regional Hospice. The family will hold a private graveside service and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. The family will be at the McDowell residence. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Sentara Halifax Regional Hospice 2204 Wilborn Ave., South Boston, VA 24592. Townes Funeral Home is serving the McDowell family.
