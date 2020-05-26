Danny Michael McDaniel, 60, of Danville, Va., departed this life, Saturday, May 23, 2020. He was born January 28, 1960, in Danville, Va. to the late Gilmer and Carrie McDaniel. Although Danny was born with Down Syndrome, he lived a very full and rewarding life. He was always happy, as seen in his big smile, and never let things get him down. He enjoyed swimming, bowling, music, and his "favorite" TV shows. Danny functioned at a high level in reading, writing and mathematics. He participated in Special Olympics, winning numerous metals. He was also an award winner in his special design of a Christmas card. He will be missed dearly by his family and all those who knew him. He is survived by his brothers, Alan McDaniel (Denita) and Ted McDaniel; nephews, Brian Keith McDaniel, Christopher Alan McDaniel, and Morgan Dale McDaniel; and niece, Michelle Lindsay Caton. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister-in-law, Linda McDaniel. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave., Danville, Va. Please remember that we will still be observing the COVID-19 restrictions provided by the state. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Virginia Special Olympics, 3212 Skipwith Rd., Ste 100, Richmond, VA 23294, www.specialolympicsva.org Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville is serving the McDaniel family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
-
Chatham man dies in motorcycle crash
-
WATCH NOW: Pittsylvania County farmer speaks at White House event; Trump says 'I love his accent'
-
Virginia COVID-19 cases increase by 763; Danville adds another case
-
Pittsylvania leaders pass resolution asking Northam to let them reopen sooner than current guidelines
-
Four new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pittsylvania County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.