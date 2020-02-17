Mrs. Annie R. Harris McDaniel, age 82, of Cascade, Va., passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Martinsville Health and Rehabilitation. Mrs. McDaniel was born on May 5, 1937, in Henry County, Va., to the late Joseph Harris and Betty Eggleston Harris. She lived most of her life in the Axton and West Fork Communities and was a graduate of Brosville High School. She worked at American Furniture Company and was a member of the Bethany Baptist Church. Mrs. McDaniel is survived by her son, Jerry Wayne McDaniel of Cascade; daughter, Janice Lynn McDaniel Powell (Roger Lee) of West Fork; sisters, Peggy Bufford of Manville, R.I., and Mrs. Ellie McMillon of Martinsville, Va.; one brother, Jasper A. Harris of West Fork; one grandchild, Jason Powell; and great-grandchildren, Maggie Powell, Rebecca Denise Powell, Ellie Powell and Lewis Powell. In addition to her parents, Mrs. McDaniel was predeceased by her beloved husband, Clyde Herbert McDaniel; sisters, Flora Law, Dorothy Harris Mangrum and June Hundley; brothers, the Reverend John Harris and Henry Harris; also, daughter-in-law, Donna McDaniel Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Swicegood Funeral Home with the Reverend Alton Bartee and the Reverend Stan "Corky" Haak officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday evening, February 17, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. At other times, the family will receive friends at the son, Jerry McDaniel's residence, 1394 Cascade Rd. Cascade, VA 24069 and the daughter, Janice Powell's home at 1185 West Fork Rd., Cascade, VA 24069. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Brosville Volunteer Fire Department, 11912 Martinsville Hwy, Danville, VA 24541. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the McDaniel family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.
Service information
Feb 17
Visitation
Monday, February 17, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Swicegood Funeral Home
564 West Main Street
Danville, VA 24541
Feb 18
Funeral Service
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
11:00AM
Swicegood Funeral Home
564 West Main Street
Danville, VA 24541
