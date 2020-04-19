Dr. Ronald Wayne "Paw Paw Mac" McCubbins Sr., of Danville, Va., died on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at his residence. Wayne was born on January 28, 1937, son of the late Claude Irvin McCubbins and Myrtle Virginia Winn McCubbins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Wanda Lovelace McCubbins. Survivors include, daughter, Rhonda McCubbins Vogler of Danville, Va.; son, Ronald Wayne "Ronnie" McCubbins Jr. and wife, Doris of Charlotte, N.C.; grandchildren, Lee Vogler and wife, Blair, Brayden McCubbins and Katherine McCubbins; great-grandchildren, Kingston Vogler and Ava Layne Vogler. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For the time being, the family encourages you to leave your memories and condolences online at www.wrenn-yeatts.com. The family suggest that memorial donations be made to the Winn Family Cemetery at 11200 Mt Cross Rd, Danville, VA 24540. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the McCubbins family.

