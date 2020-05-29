Leslie Marshall McCann, departed this life on Monday, May 25, 2020, at Sovah of Danville, after being in declining health for many years. Mr. McCann was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on January 19, 1944, to Floyd L. McCann, Jr. and Evelyn Marshall McCann. He spent most of his childhood in Norfolk, VA and graduated from Granby High School in 1962. He graduated from Old Dominion College with a BA degree in 1966. He received a Master's Degree from Tufts University in 1970, which included a period of study on the Island of Truk. He received a Doctorate of Law degree from University of Richmond in June of 1976. He began his law practice in July of 1976, in the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office of Danville, where he spent his entire career until his retirement on February 28, 2010. Leslie was well-read and had many interests which included traveling throughout the world. He was a book and gun collector with an amazing knowledge of history, particularly military history, guns and automobiles. Mr. McCann was predeceased by his parents and his younger brother, David Lee McCann, who died on December 2, 2019. He is survived by his Aunt, Dolores Jefferson and her children of St. Louis, Missouri, cousins Joan Dickerson (Bill) of St. Louis, Missouri, and Mary Ann Perdue (Gene) of Glenelg, Maryland, as well as numerous other cousins. A celebration of Leslie McCann's life will be held on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at 2 p.m., at the chapel of Townes Funeral Home. Interment will be held later in Norfolk, Virginia. Covid-19 restrictions will be observed including wearing a mask. Townes Funeral Home is serving the McCann Family. Online condolences may be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Leslie McCann as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
