September 3, 1943 - May 24, 2020 Mr. Oneal Matthews, 76, of 476 Zion Rod, Gretna, Virginia, departed this life on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Centra Gretna Medical Center. Born on September 3, 1943, in New Orleans, Louisiana, he was the son of the late Ivory Matthews Sr. and Eula Pierce Matthews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Enola Williams Brown. Mr. Matthews was a veteran of the United States Army. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Music from Dillard University in New Orleans, Louisiana. He was a teacher with the Pittsylvania County School System and retired after thirty years of service. Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Marie Matthews of the residence; one son, Oneal Matthews II of King George, Virginia; two daughters, Caelether Matthews of Largo, Maryland, and Brenna Matthews of Silver Springs, Maryland; one brother, Ivory Matthews Jr. (Catherine) of El Paso, Texas; one sister, Elisia "Ann" Ross (Herman) of New Orleans, Louisiana; three grandchildren, Cameron Matthews, Oneal Matthews III, and Nathaniel Matthews, and a host of other relatives and friends. Graveside rites for Mr. Matthews will be conducted on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Altavista Memorial Park with Father Jim Gallagher and Altavista Memorial Post #36. A viewing will be held at Miller Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, from 12 until 7 p.m. Due to the constraints of COVID-19 and the mandate of our Governor, masks are required, and visitation will be limited to ten people at a time. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.
