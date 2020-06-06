Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING... YESTERDAY'S RAIN HAS CREATED CONDITIONS FAVORABLE FOR FOG FORMATION THIS MORNING. THE VISIBILITY MAY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN A HALF A MILE AT TIMES, ESPECIALLY IN THE MOUNTAIN VALLEYS. IF TRAVELING THIS MORNING, PLEASE PREPARE FOR SUDDEN CHANGES IN VISIBILITY. IF YOU ENCOUNTER POOR VISIBILITY, PLEASE SLOW DOWN AND LEAVE PLENTY OF ROOM BETWEEN YOU AND THE VEHICLE IN FRONT OF YOU. THE FOG IS EXPECTED TO DISSIPATE AFTER SUNRISE.