Mark Anthony Matherly of Dry Fork, Virginia, passed away on June 4, 2020, at the age of 61. He was born on January 7, 1959, to Mary Chaney Whorley and the late Leon Anderson Matherly in Danville, Virginia. He is survived by his wife Marilyn Nichols Matherly. Mark was a member of Victory Baptist Church and enjoyed working on tractors and yard work. He worked as security for the City of Danville and was enlisted in the U.S. Navy as an E4 for 16 years. In addition to his wife and mother, Mark is survived by his daughters, Renee Craig of Dry Fork, Virginia, Amy Fetters of Martinsville, Virginia, and Jennifer East of Roanoke, Virginia; his sister, Star Bowling; his brother, Carl Crumpton; his special grandson, Blaine Conner; his grandson, Brandon Craig; his granddaughters, Ashley Alverson, Kelly Yates, Brooke Fetters, and Kaleigh East; and 13 great-grandchildren. In addition to his father, Mark was predeceased by his grandchildren, Jessica McConnell and Jordan McConnell. A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services Mt. Hermon Chapel with the Reverend Eric Curtis officiating. Military honors will be given by the US Navy. Interment will follow at Highland Burial Park. A visitation will be held at the residence. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Victory Baptist Church building fund, 200 Golden Lane, Sutherlin, VA 24594, 822-7527. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Matherly family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, all restrictions mandated by the guidelines set forth by the state must be followed by service attendants and staff. For more information, see Religious Services guidelines www.virginia.gov/coronavirus/forwardvirginia/
