Anne Mason, age 70, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. She was born on August 19, 1949 in Danville, Va. She is survived by her children, Cassandra (Montgomery) and Corey Mason; granddaughter, Alexis Montgomery; brother, Beverly Lipscomb; and sister, Gwen (Ross) Lipscomb. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, 1 p.m. at Bliley's Funeral Home, 8510 Staples Mill Road, Henrico, VA 23228.

