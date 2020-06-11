Marvin, Dixie Thomas

CHATHAM, Va. Dixie Thomas Marvin, age 82, of Chatham, Va., entered into rest on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was born on December 21, 1937, in Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Earl Oliver Thomas and the late Edith Jewel Thomas. She was married to the late Neil Eugene Marvin. Dixie spent many years in banking. After retiring she and her husband traveled. After the death of her husband, she relocated to Chatham. She became a member of Watson Memorial United Methodist Church and was active serving on the fellowship committee as long as her health permitted. Dixie, better known as Grams, enjoyed her time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren-especially Waverly, her only great-granddaughter. Grams will be missed by all that knew and loved her. She is survived by a daughter, Barbara Marvin (Jack) Holmes; a son, William Gordon (Bill Pittman Jr.) Marvin; four grandchildren, Shaun (Ellery) Noll, Shaine Noll, Paul (Betty) Holmes, and Lisa Vansadia; a great-granddaughter; six great-grandsons; four brothers, Earl Thomas, Ted (Joyce) Thomas, Gordon (Elizabeth) Thomas, and Fred (Barbara) Thomas; a sister, Lois Prichard; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Randolph Thomas and Joseph Thomas; and sisters, Violet Rhoades, Evelyn Davis, and Patricia Goodwin. Graveside memorial services will be conducted at Lamey Cemetery on Rt. 428 in Oil City, PA. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Watson Memorial United Methodist Church, PO Box 569 Chatham, VA 24531, or to the charity of your choice. Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Chatham is serving the Marvin family. scottfuneralhomechatham.com.
