GRETNA, Va. Willie Sue Hendricks Martin, age 85, of Gretna, died on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Roman Eagle Rehab and Health Care Center in Danville. Born January 13, 1934 in Pittsylvania County, she was a daughter of the late John Henry Hendricks and Mary Dove Hendricks. She was predeceased by 14 brothers and sisters. Mrs. Martin was a member of Spring Road Baptist Church and she attended Banister Springs Primitive Baptist Church. She was a home maker, and she enjoyed flowers, birds, cooking for others, and spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Curtis Randolph Martin of Gretna; five daughters, Cynthia Rutherford and husband, Bobby, of Danville, Deborah Williams and husband, Sam, of Bedford, Donna Dalton and husband, Tony, of Ringgold, Annette Kirby of Altavista, and Laura Saunders and husband, Anthony, of Gretna; one sister, Barbara Hendricks of Gretna; 13 grandchildren, Mary Sue Woodson (Tony), Bobby Lee Rutherford (Darla), Angela Rutherford, Samuel Adam Williams, Jill Wood (Casey), Beverly Barker, Amy Grafton, Susan Gauldin (Brad), Joshua Kirby (Katie), James Kirby, Sara Jo Kirby, Jessica Saunders, and Ryan Saunders; 17 great-grandchildren; four special sisters-in-law and their families; and nieces and nephews, including a special nephew that was thought of as a son, Troy Simpson and wife, Sandy, and their children, Grace and Faith. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Banister Springs Primitive Baptist Church by Elder Troy Simpson. Burial will follow in Carl O. Moran Memorial Garden. The family will receive friends from 7 until 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Colbert-Moran Funeral Home and other times will be at the residence of her daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Anthony Saunders. Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.
To send flowers to the family of Sue Martin, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Dec 28
Visitation
Saturday, December 28, 2019
7:00PM-8:30PM
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home Inc
307 N Main St
Gretna, VA 24557
