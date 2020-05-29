September 15, 1926 - May 27, 2020 Mr. James "Bill" Billy Martin, age 93, of Danville, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center. Mr. Martin was born on September 15, 1926, in Danville, Virginia, to the late Fred B. Martin and Minnie Adams Martin. He lived his life in Danville where he was employed at Dan River Mills until his retirement. Mr. Martin had a great love for his family and friends and never met a stranger. He was a big fan of sports, especially baseball and fishing. Mr. Martin was a faithful member of Stateline Baptist Church as well as a beloved member of the American Legion Post 1097. He served his country during World War II in the United States Navy Seabees and the United States Army. He was a staunch patriot with a love for his country. Mr. Martin is survived by his two daughters, Deborah Woodson and Billie Freeman (Perry); four grandchildren; Kellie Carter (Will), Audra Freeman Moore (Lee), Gabriel Freeman, Matthew Freeman (Lauren); great-grandchildren, Wrenn Elyse Freeman and Asher James Freeman; brothers, Bobby Martin and Darrell Martin; and sister, Linda Lewis. In addition to his parents, Mr. Martin was predeceased by his loving wife, Joan Hamlett Martin; three brothers; and three sisters. In order to comply with state and federal restrictions a private graveside service will be conducted at Schoolfield Cemetery with Reverend Bob Thurman and Reverend Wayne Wallace officiating. At other times the family will be receiving friends at the home of his daughter, Billie Freeman at 2620 Stony Mill School Road, Danville, Va. The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff of Brightleaf Place for their love and care for Mr. Martin. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Martin family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.
To plant a tree in memory of James Martin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
