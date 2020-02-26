Chatham Va. Clyde Franklin Marsh Sr. age 92, of 2053 Halifax Rd. Chatham, Va., entered into rest on February 24, 2020, at Roman Eagle Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Danville. He was born on July 2, 1927, in Pittsylvania County, the son of the late Thomas Marsh and the late Vallie Adkins Marsh. He was is survived by his wife, Ruby Church Marsh. He was a member of Mill Creek Community Church and retired from the United States Navy after 22 years of service. Later, he owned and operated Marsh's T.V. repair. He was an avid Yankees and UVA fan. In addition to his wife; he is survived by three daughters, Cheryl (Tommy) Williams, Denise (Randy) Dawson, and Cindi Hammell; a son, Frankie (Barbara) Marsh; nine grandchildren, Travis (Brandy) Grindle, Christopher Dawson, Benjamin Dawson, Tim (Emily) Hammell Jr., Joseph (Jennifer) Hammell, Kip (Nicole) Hammell, Kevin (Samantha) Hammell, Lindsy Marsh, and Joseph (Sarah) Marsh; nine great-grandchildren, Aiden, Emory, Anastasia, Piper, Andrew, Will, Leland, Anderson, and one on the way; and a brother, Eddie (Jo Ann) Marsh. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandchild, Blair Marsh. Funeral services will be conducted at Mill Creek Community Church on Friday February 28, 2020, at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at Scott Funeral Home on Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 7 until 8 p.m. and at other times will be at the residence, 2053 Halifax Rd. Chatham, Va. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Mill Creek Community Church or to God's Pit Crew. Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Chatham is serving the Marsh family. scottfuneralhomechatham.com.
