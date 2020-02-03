Mrs. Elaine Wilson Main, age 86, of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, passed on Saturday, February 1, 2020 in Raleigh, North Carolina. She was born on September 21, 1933, in Stanleytown, Virginia, to the late Dock Wilson and Ethel Wigington Wilson. Mrs. Main was a loving wife to her husband and a wonderful mother to her children. In addition, she was a doting grandmother (Grammy) and great-grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and exemplified living her life with humility, compassion, and kindness. She is survived by her daughter, Diane M. Garriss of Fuquay-Varina; her son, Malcolm H. Main Jr. of Wilmington, N.C.; sister, Margarette W. Lindsey of Richmond; three grandchildren, Alexander Van Dyck, Todd Garriss, Katie Main; one great-granddaughter, Charlotte Garriss; and five nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Main was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Mac Main and brother, Everett Wilson. Graveside services will be conducted in Highland Burial Park at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that any donations be made to a charity of your choice. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Main family.

Service information

Feb 4
Graveside Service
Tuesday, February 4, 2020
2:00PM
Highland Burial Park
North Main Street
Danville, VA 24540
