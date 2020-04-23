Frances Elizabeth Adams Mahaffey March 5, 1926 - April 21, 2020 Frances Elizabeth Adams Mahaffey, 94, passed away peacefully after a short illness on Tuesday morning, April 21, 2020, at Sovah Health in Danville, with her son at her side. Frances was born on March 5, 1926, in Danville, the oldest daughter of Harry Brouis Adams and Gladys Lucille Miller Adams. After living in Amherst, Virginia, and Washington, North Carolina, she called Danville home for the rest of her long life. Frances was a 1945 graduate of George Washington High School. She worked for John R. Eggleston, M.D. for years as a bookkeeper and secretary, and also for Metropolitan Life ins. Co., and WBTM. She married Donald D. "Donnie" Mahaffey in 1953, and after the birth of her second child, retired from traditional "work" and began her real occupation of housewife, mother, grandmother, and just this year, great-grandmother. Those roles would consume and fulfill her remaining 62 years on earth. Frances was of the Methodist faith, and a long-time member of Stokesland United Methodist Church since the early 1960's. Within her large circle of friends, Frances was admired and revered for her generosity of spirit, and innate sense of humor and fairness. Frances will be most remembered for her devotion to her family, and her loving care of multiple family and extended family members during their illnesses. She was a loyal and caring person to all who knew her, and a "second mother" to some of her children's best friends. To her children, she was their rock, always there for them, and ever the hero. Frances was always inviting and welcoming to the hundreds of people of all ages who came to her home. Prior to her move to Commonwealth Senior Living at Stratford House, her legendary hospitality was a constant source of joy for everyone. Her love of reading added richness to her life, in addition to an oversized collection of books that often swamped her den-- a favorite reading spot. Frances loved to garden, and always had a special place in her heart for stray dogs and cats which she adopted and loved throughout her life. In addition to her parents and husband, Frances was preceded in death by her daughter, Elizabeth Ann "Beth" Mahaffey of Danville, and son, Michael David Mahaffey of Ringgold. She is survived by her beloved sister, Linda Carole Adams of Danville; son, R. Peyton Mahaffey (Libby Strange Mahaffey) of Fairfax, Virginia; granddaughter, Megan Elizabeth Mahaffey of Denver, Colorado; grandson, Thomas Peyton Mahaffey (Alexa Garcia Mahaffey); and great-granddaughter, Kennedy Ryan Mahaffey of Arlington, Virginia. In keeping with CDC Guidelines and the Executive Order of our Governor, a viewing will be held at the Townes Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, April 23, 2020, from 4 until 6 p.m. The family is aware that there are many people who would like to attend Frances's funeral, however, due to the constraints on public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak. A private graveside service will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Highland Burial Park with the Reverend Susan Hannah officiating. In lieu of flowers and in keeping with Frances's generous spirit, please consider a contribution to The Danville Area Humane Society, 996 South Boston Road, P.O. Box 3352, Danville, VA 24543 http://www.dahsinc.com/site/, The Danville Lifesaving Crew, 202 Christopher Lane, Danville, VA 24541. https://www.dlsc.org, or the charity of your choice. Townes Funeral Home and Crematory, 215 West Main Street is respectfully serving the Mahaffey family. Online condolences may be extended at www.townesfuneralhome.com.
