Mrs. Shirley Ann Lowery Beach, age 84, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Roman Eagle Rehabilitative and Health Care Center. She was born on July 9, 1935, in Danville, Va., to the late Clarence Poe Lowery and Hattie Blanks Lowery. Before her retirement, Mrs. Beach worked as a sewing machine operator in Dan River Mills and was a member of Westover Baptist Church. She is survived by her children, Dianne Guilliams (Earl), David Beach (Teresa), Norman Beach, and Michael Beach (Trish); fifteen grandchildren, Kristy Curtis, Ken Curtis, Kellee Curtis Davis, Bridgette Mansfield, Shirley Mansfield, Theresa Mansfield, Karen Beach Thompson, Melissa Beach, Victoria Beach, Kristina Strickland, Earl Guilliams III, Ashley Guilliams Bowman, Joshua Beach, Jacob Beach, and Jasmine Beach. She also has 20 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Dockery; and brother, Jimmy Lowery. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Beach was predeceased by the father of her children, Ernest David Beach Sr.; and daughters, Joann Beach Mansfield and Patricia Beach Curtis; and brother, Roger Lowery. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Swicegood Funeral Home with Dr. Doug Barber and the Rev. Robert Vermillion officiating. Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Swicegood Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Highland Burial Park. At all other times, the family will be at the home of David Beach, 1235 Rosemary Lane, Danville, Va. In lieu of flower, the family requests donations be made to Westover Baptist Church or the Danville Life Saving Crew. The Beach Family would like to give special thanks to the staff of East Wing of Roman Eagle Rehabilitative and Health Care Center for all of their love, care, and support provided to Mrs. Beach and the entire Beach Family. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Beach family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.