Patricia Wallace Lowe Patricia Wallace Lowe, devoted Christian, wife, and mother joined her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in Heaven on Sunday, February 2, 2020, after a courageous time of declining health. Throughout her decline, her Faith in God remained strong and steadfast. She often talked about God's Love, goodness, faithfulness, and her thanks that Jesus Christ is her Lord and Savior. Patricia was born on March 3, 1945, in Danville, Virginia. Patricia graduated from Whitmell High School in 1963, and furthered her education at Averett College, graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Education in 1973. On June 12, 1965, she married the love of her life, Jim, at Whitmell United Methodist Church and they shared 54 years of marriage that was an inspiration to all. Patricia was a wonderful 6th grade math teacher for 35 years for Pittsylvania County Schools and she loved her students very much. Her passion for her profession of teaching was evident and she truly loved impacting the lives of her students. She also was a faithful member of Shermont Baptist Church where she chaired the flower committee. Patricia was kind compassionate, caring, and always had a radiant energy. She loved serving her Lord by decorating her church with love and flowers for many years. Patricia is survived by her husband, James "Jim" Lowe; and her daughter, Dr. Stephanie Lowe Ellis, and her husband, Christopher Ellis. She loved her family very much and always loved spending time with them. She is also survived by her brother, Cecil Wallace and wife, LeAnn Wallace; brother, Randall Wallace and wife, Judy Wallace; her sisters-in-law, Clara Wallace, Ann Oughton and husband, Sam, and Jennifer Orenic and husband, Chuck; brother-in-law, Steve Lowe, she loved them very much. She also has many nieces and nephews that she loved and cared about dearly. She was predeceased by her father and mother, James and Nellie Wallace. She was also predeceased by her brother, Jimmy Wallace. The family will receive friends and family at the residence, 388 Sunset Drive, Dry Fork, Va. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Shermont Baptist Church. A funeral service conducted by Pastor Ryan Riley will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Shermont Baptist Church beginning at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to the Shermont Baptist Church Building Fund and/or to the Children's Bible Camp Fund. The family would like to thank the many friends and family who have offered support, encouragement, and love. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com. Wrenn Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Lowe family.
To send flowers to the family of Patricia Lowe, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 6
Visitation
Thursday, February 6, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Shermont Baptist Church
781 Mt Cross Rd Address
Danville, VA 24540
781 Mt Cross Rd Address
Danville, VA 24540
Guaranteed delivery before Patricia's Visitation begins.
Feb 7
Funeral Service
Friday, February 7, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Shermont Baptist Church
781 Mt Cross Rd Address
Danville, VA 24540
781 Mt Cross Rd Address
Danville, VA 24540
Guaranteed delivery before Patricia's Funeral Service begins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.