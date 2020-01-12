Mary Jane "Butta" Hudgins Lovell, 85, of Danville, departed this life on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Sovah Health Danville after a brief illness. She had been a resident at Roman Eagle Rehabilitation & Health Care Center. Mary Jane was born in Danville, Va. on June 21, 1934 a daughter of George Dave Hudgins and Daisy Gertrude Wall Hudgins. Mary Jane worked as a Clerk for C&P Telephone Company, which later became Verizon. She was a member of Rivermont Baptist Church. On December 16, 1953 she married, George Ernest Lovell, who died on December 16, 2017. Survivors include her two daughters, Susan L. Owen (Connie), Robin L. Arnold (Matthew); a brother, Dave R. Hudgins (Diane); a sister, Linda H. Young (Ray); four grandchildren, Nicole Endyke, Brooke Davis, Kelly Berkley, Lindsay May; and six great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Bobby Hudgins. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the graveside at Danville Memorial Gardens conducted by the Rev. Joel Fletcher. The family will receive friends on Sunday evening, January 12, 2020, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel and at other times at the residence of her daughter, Robin, 2007 Dale Drive, Blairs, Va. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Lovell family.
Lovell, Mary Jane
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Lovell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.