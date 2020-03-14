EDEN, N.C. Ms. Phyllis Ann Long, of Eden and formerly of Pelham, N.C., departed her earthly life at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. A viewing will be Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton Walton Funeral Home. Funeral service will be on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. at New Zion Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Condolences may be posted at www.fultonwaltonfuneralhome.com. Services are by Fulton-Walton Funeral Home, 219 Dillard School Dr., Yanceyville, N.C.
To plant a tree in memory of Phyllis Long as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
