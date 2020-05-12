February 14, 1942 - Thursday, May 7, 2020 Peggy Morrison Long, 78, formerly of 231 S. Ridge Street, Apt #5, Danville, Va., passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the Stratford Health Care Center, Danville, Va. Born on February 14, 1942, in Pittsylvania County, Va., she was the daughter of the late Johnny and Ruth Hairston Morrison. She was married to the late George Long. Graveside services will be conducted on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at 1 p.m. from the John Riley Hairston Family Cemetery, Cascade, Va., with the Rev. Vince Hairston, Eulogist. Due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak family visitation will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. from Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home with a limited of ten people at a time. Online condolences may be submitted to www.fisherandwatkinsfuneralhome.com Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Long family.

To plant a tree in memory of Peggy Long as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

