February 14, 1942 - Thursday, May 7, 2020 Peggy Morrison Long, 78, formerly of 231 S. Ridge Street, Apt #5, Danville, Va., passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the Stratford Health Care Center, Danville, Va. Born on February 14, 1942, in Pittsylvania County, Va., she was the daughter of the late Johnny and Ruth Hairston Morrison. She was married to the late George Long. Graveside services will be conducted on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at 1 p.m. from the John Riley Hairston Family Cemetery, Cascade, Va., with the Rev. Vince Hairston, Eulogist. Due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak family visitation will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. from Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home with a limited of ten people at a time. Online condolences may be submitted to www.fisherandwatkinsfuneralhome.com Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Long family.
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
-
Farlow, Mary Elene Williams
-
Virginia COVID-19 cases increase by 772 to 22,342; Danville adds a case
-
WATCH NOW: Northam says Virginia localities can set stricter restrictions once state begins phased reopening
-
Patrick County woman wore her mask and gloves, kept her distance — and contracted COVID-19 anyway
-
Kenyon, Sandra ¿Gail¿
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.