Funeral services for Mrs. Gloria Faye Waller Logan, of Gretna, Virginia, will be conducted on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Miller Funeral Home with Dr. Jimmy L. Tarpley, eulogist. Interment will follow in the Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m. with the family being present from 6 until 7 p.m. The family is at the residence of her sister, Carol Presha, 969 Owens Mill Road, Gretna, Virginia. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Gloria Logan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.