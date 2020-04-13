Nancy Loftis, 89, of 224 Thrush St., Danville, Va., was welcomed to Heaven with a sweet hug by her grandson Parker "P.J." Armstrong on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Mrs. Loftis was born in Danville, Va., on September 7, 1930, daughter of the late Glenn C. Jordan and Mamie Gilliand Jordan. She spent all of her life in the Danville area where she worked in Dan River Mills in the #8 gray inspection for 40 years until her retirement. When Mrs. Loftis's health permitted she was a very active member of St. Mark's Pentecostal Holiness Church. Over the years she served as the secretary of the Sunday school committee and Life Liners Youth Organization, worked with the communion services, was a choir member and a Sunday school teacher. She was faithfully committed to her church family, friends and her Pastor Jerry Foley. In addition to her parents and grandson, she was predeceased by her husband, Leonard Earl Loftis; two brothers and a sister. Mrs. Loftis loved her family dearly and those she leaves behind are her daughter, Sandra Loftis; sons, Michael Loftis (Clare), Donald Loftis (Melinda) and Phillip Loftis, all of Danville, Va.; grandchildren, Justin Loftis, Phil Loftis (Tomeka) and Jennifer Armstrong (Chris); great-grandchildren, Ryan Armstrong (Kennedy), Damari Loftis, Matthew Loftis, and Amond Loftis; niece, Frances Engen; and her baby/ faithful companion, Bo. The family is aware that there are many people who would like to attend Mrs. Loftis's funeral, however, due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak, there will be a private graveside held at Schoolfield Cemetery with the Reverend Jerry Foley officiating. For the time being, the family encourages you to leave your memories and condolences online at www.wrenn-yeatts.com. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family suggest that memorial donations be made to St Mark Pentecostal Holiness Church Building Fund at 1201 South Boston Rd, Danville, VA 24541. Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is respectfully serving the Loftis family.
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
-
Positive cases on rise in Danville
-
Two more test positive for coronavirus in Danville-Pittsylvania County Health District
-
Police: Sutherlin man dies in Pittsylvania County crash
-
Danville woman who tested positive for coronavirus waited nearly two weeks for results
-
Another COVID-19 case reported in Danville; Virginia rises to 4,509 cases and 121 deaths
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.