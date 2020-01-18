Mr. Robert E. Locust, 76, of 1545 Millstream Drive, Gretna, Virginia, departed this life on Friday morning, January 17, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. Born on December 1, 1943, in Weldon, North Carolina, he was the son of the late Roosevelt Locust and Essie Mae Jenkins Locust. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Roosevelt Locust Jr. and Robert Brown. Mr. Locust attended Elizabeth City State University, Elizabeth State, North Carolina and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Technology. He was a retired teacher and coach at Gretna High School, retiring after 40 years of service. Mr. Locust was a member of Corinth Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), where he served as usher and groundman. Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Mrs. Delois L. Locust of the residence; two sons, Robert Locust (Victoria) of Sanford, North Carolina, and Roddy Locust (Dedria) of Laurel, Maryland; one brother, Wayne Locust (Rita) of Greensboro, North Carolina; one sister, Arnetha Garner (Ernest, deceased) of Garysburg, North Carolina; mother-in-law, Mrs. Virginia Lassiter of Gretna, Va.; five grandchildren, Christian Locust, Cameron Locust, Zoe Locust, Nevaeh Locust and Nafari Locust; and a host of other relatives and friends. A celebration of life for Mr. Locust will be conducted on Monday, January 20, 2020, at 12 noon at the chapel of Miller Funeral Home with the Rev. Gary Paige, eulogist. Interment will follow in the Carl O. Moran Memorial Park. A viewing will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.
