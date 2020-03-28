Orpha Mae Bowman Lockhart, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at her residence in Blairs, Virginia. She was born on September 25, 1936, in Bristol, Tennessee, to the late Carrie Bowman. Orpha worked as a nurse's aide at Roman Eagle Nursing and Rehab, and she was a member of Pentecostal Holiness Faith Church. She is survived by her husband, Robert Lockhart; her daughters, Sheila Wagner (Steve), Kathy Durham (Charles), and Tammie McNichols; her sons, Robert Lockhart Jr. and Anthony Lockhart; ten grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Lockhart. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. "We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body and to be present with the Lord." - 2 Corinthians 5:8 Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Lockhart family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com. Due to recent events, and in compliance with the government mandate, we must limit the number of visitors and service attendants to 10 people at this time. If you would like to stop by and pay your respects to the family, you are still welcome to do so.
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
-
UPDATE: Danville man in his 40s is first case of COVID-19 in region; he's in isolation at Sovah Health-Danville
-
Northam orders Virginia schools closed for rest of the school year, outlines new rules for businesses
-
Family: Gretna man in North Carolina with COVID-19 dies
-
Danville man in his 60s becomes second confirmed case of COVID-19 in city; no evidence of community spread, health official says
-
Danville woman on waiting for COVID-19 results: 'I'm scared, but there's nothing I can do about it except wait'
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.