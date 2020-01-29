Carolyn Lewis, age 61, of Reidsville, N.C., went to heaven on Friday, January 24, 2020. She was born on July 22, 1958, in Danville, Va., to the late Judith Ann Stewart Goins and Freddie Anderson Goins. Carolyn and her family resided for many years in Pelham, N.C. Before her retirement, Carolyn worked as a medical technician and was a member of Lively Stones Baptist Church. She loved spending time with her family, the beach and being outside, especially on her front porch or walking on the Riverwalk Trail. She was a graduate of George Washington High School and Danville Community College. She is survived by her children, Bridgette Lewis Dix and husband, Rocky, of Reidsville, N.C., and Danny Lewis of Boston, Mass.; and grandson, Tristan Dix. A celebration of Carolyn's life will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Swicegood Funeral Home with the Rev. Mike Kent officiating. Visitation will be held from 2 until 3:30 p.m. prior to the celebration of life at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, National Office, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., STE 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266, or Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, 14 Pennsylvania Plaza Suite 2110, New York, NY 10122. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Lewis family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.
Lewis, Carolyn
