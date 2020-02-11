Robert "Bob" Russell Leedy Robert "Bob" Russell Leedy, 81, of Blairs, Va., passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020. Bob was born in Washington, D.C. on April 22, 1938, to the late Russell and Rachel Leedy. Bob's only sibling, Billy Leedy, preceded him in death. Bob is survived by his children, Kathie, Bob, Lisa and Kara, 6 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Bob will be laid to rest in Washington, D.C.

