Our beautiful daughter Lori was taken from us on December 24, 2019, in Halifax County, Virginia. Born on September 3, 1982, she was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert and Debra Harmon of Danville, Virginia, who survive. Lori grew up in Danville, Virginia, and graduated from Virginia Western College in 2003 where she earned an Associate of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene. She was employed as a registered dental hygienist at the office of Dr. Kwang Kim, DDS Family Dentistry and Orthodontics in South Boston, Virginia. She attended South Boston Church of God. In addition to her parents, Lori is survived by her beautiful daughter, Alex Hopkins of the home and her stepson, Trevor Leath of Halifax County. Also surviving is her brother, Robert Towler and wife, Julie and their children, Teresa, Rihanna, and Abigail; her sister, Lisa King and husband, Curtis and their daughter, Jordin; her unclem Ricky Lamona and aunt Linda, and other family members. She was predeceased by her grandmothers, Rachel Lamona and Nadine Richardson. The family respectfully suggests that memorials be made to God's Pit Crew Crisis Response Team, Danville, Virginia. The visitation will be on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Norris Funeral Home, Franklin Turnpike, from 6 until 7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Norris Funeral Home conducted by the Reverend Freddy J. Vicks. Interment will follow in Highland Burial Park. Norris Funeral Services Franklin Turnpike Chapel is faithfully serving the Leath family. Lori was our shining light and forever and ever will be missed. We love you Lori and will forever miss you our precious and beautiful daughter. God has you now my angel.
To plant a tree in memory of Lori Leath as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.