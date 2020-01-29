Gladys Durham Lance Gladys Durham Lance, 88, of Danville, Va., departed this life on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Piney Forest Healthcare after a decline in health for the past two years. Gladys was born in Danville, Va., on February 1, 1931, a daughter of the late Luther George Phelps and Margaret Jordan Phelps Pulliam. Gladys worked for Corning Inc. for 26 years, where she was an inspector. She was a member of Faith Memorial Baptist Church. On August 10, 1972 she married, William "Bill" Charles Lance Jr., who died on March 24, 2004. Survivors include two daughters, Janice Durham and Lisa L. Boley (John); six sons, Barry Durham, Jeff Lance, Craig Lance (Susan), Charles Lance (Joni), Gary Lance (Kathi), and George Lance (Ellen), two brothers, Larry Pulliam (Lyn) and Don Pulliam; four grandchildren, Courtney Durham and fiancé, Brandon Powell, B.J. Durham (Julia), Chris Earles (Christel), and Ashton Hewitt, and eight great-grandchildren, Casey Dahm, Chyler Lovern, Kaiden Lovern, Brayden Durham, Kenzie Durham, Caleigh Earles, Camden Earles, Collin Earles. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and special friends. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a sister, Connie Oakley; a brother, Woody Phelps; a daughter-in-law, Bonnie Durham; and a grandson, Mikie Riddle. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel conducted by the Rev. Daniel Lackey. Interment will follow at Danville Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the family.
