Evelyn Mary (Griffith) Kubes WILMINGTON, N.C. Evelyn Mary (Griffith) Kubes died peacefully on February 15, 2020, at Trinity Grove Nursing and Rehabilitation in Wilmington, North Carolina. A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020, at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Aberdeen, N.C., with the Reverend Michael Branscome officiating. A graveside service will be held at Schoolfield Cemetery in Danville, Virginia, at 2:30 p.m. Originally from Danville, Virginia, Evelyn lived a beautiful, full life devoted to God, her family and friends. She will be missed by her sister, Marion (Buck) Breece; brother-in-law, Richard (Connie) Kubes; sons, Patrick (Rosemarie) Kubes, Stephen (Teresa) Kubes, and John (Karen) Kubes; daughters, Teresa Jones, Mary (Robert) Boudreaux, and Kathleen (John) Carlson, her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other family members, and loved ones. Evelyn was preceded in death by the great love of her life, Joe; sons, Gregory, PJ, Michael and Robert; her parents, Robert Henry "Scott" and Florence Jones Griffith; brothers, Buddy (Violet) Griffith and Robert (Lillian) Griffith; sisters, Annie Lee (Burgess) Smith, Nellie (Al) Wilson, Frances and Brenadean; as well as nephews, Bobby Lee Smith, Robby Wilson, and Stephen Breece; and niece, Sharon Kubes Gibbons. Thank you to the residents and their families, the staff and volunteers at Trinity Grove. Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com. Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.

To plant a tree in memory of Evelyn Kubes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

