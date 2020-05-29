Viney Jefferson Kissee, 97, of 325 Woodhaven Rd., Martinsville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at her residence. Born on February 17, 1923, in Pittsylvania County, Va., she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Mary Lou Tarpley Jefferson. She was married to the late James E. Kissee. The family will receive friends at the residence. Graveside services will be conducted on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 1 p.m. from Danville Memorial Gardens with Pastor Leroy Thomas, Eulogist. Due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak family visitation will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. from Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home with a limited of ten people at a time and masks are required. Online condolences may be submitted to www.fisherandwatkinsfuneralhome.com Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Kissee family.
To plant a tree in memory of Viney Kissee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.