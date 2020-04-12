William "Bill" Harry Kirios, of Danville, Va., passed away quietly on Friday, April 10, 2020, after a very brief illness. Bill was born on September 20, 1929. He was the son of Kalomira "Mary" Robanos and Harry "Charlie" Demitrios Kirios who immigrated to the United States from Greece. He was preceded in death by his brother and three sisters, James "Jimmy" H. Kirios, Maxine K. Kolendrianos, Alexandra K. Mitchell, and Marie K. Sapounakes. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Margaret Darlington Kirios of Danville; his sister-in-law, Mary Y. Kirios of Richmond; and a host of nieces and nephews living in Virginia, North Carolina, and California. Bill and Jimmy Kirios were co-owners of the landmark Schoolfield Lunch on 1009 West Main Street. Schoolfield Lunch existed within the family ownership for 96 years. During this time, Bill began working in the restaurant at the age of 14, served in the military from 1951 to 1953 and was stationed in Germany. After his honorable military discharge, he returned to Danville and continued to work in the restaurant to support the family business. Bill and Jimmy pretty much knew what their loyal customers would order for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, before they sat around the horseshoe countertop to discuss the news within the tight-knit Schoolfield community. After Jimmy's death in 1997, Schoolfield Lunch continued to be operated by Bill until it closed in January 29, 2010. Up until his death, he would talk about how much he missed seeing his loyal customers and some of his life-time friends, who occasionally stayed after the restaurant was closed to have a few Miller beers and their world-famous hot dogs. Bill loved family gatherings, being on the dance floor until the music stopped playing, reading the daily newspaper from cover to cover, participating with other members of American Legion Memorial Post #325, bowling several nights a week, and adoring his classic Cadillac. Under the current-day circumstances, a family "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Danville Life Saving Crew, 202 Christopher Lane, Danville, VA 24541. Sympathy cards may be sent to Bill's nephew Nick Sapounakes using the following address, 115 Merricks Branch Circle, Danville, VA 24540. Bill's family would like to thank all of the loyal Schoolfield Lunch customers and his great friends and neighbors for being there for him and for his wife, Margaret. He will surely be missed by all. Townes Funeral Home, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Kirios family. Online condolences can be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com.
