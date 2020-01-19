Sheila (Tate) Kilpatrick Mrs. Sheila Tate Kilpatrick, age 59, of Danville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Kilpatrick was born on December 15, 1960, in Danville, Virginia, to the late Bobby Lee Tate and Margaret Gabble Ingram. She married Van Wayne Kilpatrick Jr. who survives. She was a member of the White Oak Worship Center. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Kilpatrick is survived by her sisters, Brenda Manning and Bertha Manning, both of Axton; grandson, Eligah Tate; and special cousin, Dianne Jackson. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Kilpatrick was predeceased by her son, Josh Tate and her brother, Robert Tate. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Swicegood Funeral Home with the Reverend Roger Ewing officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Kilpatrick family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.

