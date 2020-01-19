Mrs. Sheila (Tate) Kilpatrick Mrs. Sheila Tate Kilpatrick, age 59, of Danville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at her residence. Mrs. Kilpatrick was born on December 15, 1960, in Danville, Virginia, to the late Bobby Lee Tate and Margaret Gabble Ingram. She married Van Wayne Kilpatrick Jr. who survives. She was a member of the White Oak Worship Center. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Kilpatrick is survived by her sisters, Brenda Manning and Bertha Manning, both of Axton; grandson, Eligah Tate; and special cousin, Dianne Jackson. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Kilpatrick was predeceased by her son, Josh Tate and her brother, Robert Tate. A memorial will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Swicegood Funeral Home with the Reverend Roger Ewing officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Kilpatrick family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.